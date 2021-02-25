210225-N-NQ285-1209

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeffrey Salgado, from Mission Viejo, California and assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), stands watch at a .50-caliber machine gun during a counter-piracy training evolution, Feb. 25, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 05:40 Photo ID: 6605508 VIRIN: 210225-N-NQ285-1209 Resolution: 5072x3623 Size: 808.04 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.