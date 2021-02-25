Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training

    AT SEA

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210225-N-NQ285-1196
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) USS Carter Hall's (LSD 50) Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team transits to a simulated vessel in distress during a counter-piracy training evolution, Feb. 25, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6605507
    VIRIN: 210225-N-NQ285-1196
    Resolution: 4789x3421
    Size: 906.41 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

