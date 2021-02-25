210225-N-NQ285-1037

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sheldon Preston, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands up an observation post on the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a counter-piracy training evolution, Feb. 25, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 05:40 Photo ID: 6605504 VIRIN: 210225-N-NQ285-1037 Resolution: 5060x3614 Size: 779.52 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.