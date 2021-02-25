210225-N-NQ285-1154

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Hamblett, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), boards a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with the ship's Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team during a counter-piracy training evolution Feb. 25, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 05:40 Photo ID: 6605506 VIRIN: 210225-N-NQ285-1154 Resolution: 4477x3582 Size: 970.56 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.