USS Carter Hall Conducts Machine Gun Qualifications

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2021) Chief Gunner's Mate Nickolas Walker, right, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), instructs Engineman 1st Class Jacob Miller, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2, on firing the M240 machine gun during machine gun qualifications, Feb. 24, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021