210224-N-NQ285-1042
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2021) Chief Gunner's Mate Nickolas Walker, left, and Gunner's Mate 1st Class Yasmin Rosa, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), prepare an M240 machine gun for machine gun qualifications, Feb. 24, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:40
|Photo ID:
|6605498
|VIRIN:
|210224-N-NQ285-1042
|Resolution:
|4277x3055
|Size:
|858.13 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Machine Gun Qualifications [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT