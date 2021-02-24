210224-N-NQ285-1009

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2021) Chief Gunner's Mate Nickolas Walker, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), conducts a safety brief for M240 and .50-caliber machine gun qualifications, Feb. 24, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021
Location: AT SEA
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Machine Gun Qualifications, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.