ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sheldon Preston, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands up an observation post on the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during a counter-piracy training evolution, Feb. 25, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:40
|Photo ID:
|6605505
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-NQ285-1052
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|942.64 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Counter-Piracy Training [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
