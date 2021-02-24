210224-N-NQ285-1016
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2021) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Yasmin Rosa, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), prepares ammunition for an M240 machine gun during machine gun qualifications, Feb. 24, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 05:40
|Photo ID:
|6605497
|VIRIN:
|210224-N-NQ285-1016
|Resolution:
|5189x3706
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Machine Gun Qualifications [Image 10 of 10], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
