U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera, 39th Transportation Battalion commander, addresses the audience after a change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 06:26
|Photo ID:
|6598034
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-PB921-0099
|Resolution:
|3012x3510
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
