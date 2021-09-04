39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army 39th Transportation Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky M. Noid (center) passes the colors to Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim (right), 39th Transportation Battalion outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

