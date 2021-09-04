U.S. Army 39th Transportation Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky M. Noid retreats and secures the battalion colors during the 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

