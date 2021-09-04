U.S. Soldiers, family and guests render honors as the U.S. and German national anthems play during the 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

