U.S. Army 39th Transportation Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky M. Noid (center) holds the battalion colors during the 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

