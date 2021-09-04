Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 14]

    39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera (left), commander passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky M. Noid (right), both with 39th Transportation Battalion during a change of command ceremony at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    39th Transportation Battalion (MC)
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC-TSAE

