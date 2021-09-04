U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera (left), commander passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky M. Noid (right), both with 39th Transportation Battalion during a change of command ceremony at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 06:26 Photo ID: 6598029 VIRIN: 210409-A-PB921-0075 Resolution: 3900x2970 Size: 9.39 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.