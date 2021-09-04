U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera (left), commander passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky M. Noid (right), both with 39th Transportation Battalion during a change of command ceremony at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 06:26
|Photo ID:
|6598029
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-PB921-0075
|Resolution:
|3900x2970
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
