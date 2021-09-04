39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim, 39th Transportation Battalion outgoing commander, passes the colors to Col. Scott B. Kindberg,16th Sustainment Brigade commander during a change of command at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

