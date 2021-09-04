U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim, 39th Transportation Battalion outgoing commander, passes the colors to Col. Scott B. Kindberg,16th Sustainment Brigade commander during a change of command at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 06:26
|Photo ID:
|6598026
|VIRIN:
|210409-A-PB921-0070
|Resolution:
|4986x4674
|Size:
|19.84 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT