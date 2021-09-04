U.S. Soldiers with the 39th Transportation Battalion render honors as the U.S. and German national anthems play during the 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) change of command ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 06:25 Photo ID: 6598022 VIRIN: 210409-A-PB921-0062 Resolution: 3345x1800 Size: 4.99 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.