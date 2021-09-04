U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim (left), outgoing commander and Lt. Col. Matthew C. Rivera (right), incoming commander stand at parade rest during the 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) change of command ceremony at Armstrong’s Club, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 9, 2021. Rivera assumed command of the unit from Lt. Col. Brandon H. Ungetheim. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

