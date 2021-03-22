Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

Three B-52H Stratofortresses sit parked on the flight line during Bayou Vigilane at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 22, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that involved various units across the 2nd Bomb Wing to train in simulated real-world scenarios in order to maintain lethal and ready bomber capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

