Staff Sgt. Mitchell J. Kraemer, 2nd Healthcare Operations Center paramedic, provides simulated medical care to Maj. Clinton Scott, 96th Bomb Squadron flight commander, during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that involved mutliple units across the 2nd Bomb Wing, including the 2nd HCOS in a simulated medical emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021
Date Posted: 04.01.2021
Photo ID: 6579260
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman