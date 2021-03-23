Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 11 of 15]

    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Mitchell J. Kraemer, 2nd Healthcare Operations Center paramedic, provides simulated medical care to Maj. Clinton Scott, 96th Bomb Squadron flight commander, during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that involved mutliple units across the 2nd Bomb Wing, including the 2nd HCOS in a simulated medical emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:03
    Photo ID: 6579260
    VIRIN: 210323-F-LC363-1047
    Resolution: 4128x2322
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    medical exercise
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    exercise
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BV
    2nd BW
    2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Bayou Vigilance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT