Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 1 of 15]

    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress lands at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during Bayou Vigilance March 22, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that allows Airmen to train in real-world scenarios, ensuring that the 2nd BW continues to deliver global strike capabilities at all times. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:03
    Photo ID: 6579201
    VIRIN: 210322-F-LC363-1011
    Resolution: 5077x2856
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance
    Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    medical exercise
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    exercise
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BV
    2nd BW
    2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Bayou Vigilance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT