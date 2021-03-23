An ambulance from the 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron transports a patient across the flight line during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that included an evaluated emergency medical exercise in which Barksdale's medics had to properly respond to and evacuate a simulated injured Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6579264
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-LC363-1082
|Resolution:
|5276x2968
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
