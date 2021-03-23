Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

An ambulance from the 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron transports a patient across the flight line during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that included an evaluated emergency medical exercise in which Barksdale's medics had to properly respond to and evacuate a simulated injured Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

