A B-52H Stratofortress lands at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during Bayou Vigilance March 22, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that involved various units across the 2nd Bomb Wing to train in simulated real-world scenarios in order to maintain lethal and ready bomber capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6579207
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-LC363-1054
|Resolution:
|5102x2870
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT