Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance

Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing scramble to their aircraft during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that allows Airmen to train in real-world scenarios, ensuring that the 2nd BW continues to deliver global strike capabilities at all times. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

