Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing scramble to their aircraft during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that allows Airmen to train in real-world scenarios, ensuring that the 2nd BW continues to deliver global strike capabilities at all times. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6579267
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-LC363-1008
|Resolution:
|5161x2903
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT