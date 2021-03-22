A B-52H Stratofortress lands at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, while another B-52 taxis down the flight line during Bayou Vigilance March 22, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that ensures the 2nd Bomb Wing maintains a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:03 Photo ID: 6579204 VIRIN: 210322-F-LC363-1081 Resolution: 4558x2564 Size: 5.51 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.