Airman 1st Class Alex M. Doxsey, right, 2nd Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency medical technician, prepares a medical stretcher while Staff Sgt. Mitchell J. Kraemer, 2nd Healthcare Operations Center paramedic, and Staff Sgt. Chanel K. Holm, 2nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, provide simulated emergency care to Maj. Clinton C. Scott, 96th Bomb Squadron flight commander, during Bayou Vigilance at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 23, 2021. Bayou Vigilance was a readiness exercise that included an evaluated emergency medical exercise in which Barksdale's medics had to properly respond to and evacuate a simulated injured Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:03 Photo ID: 6579257 VIRIN: 210323-F-LC363-1027 Resolution: 4508x2536 Size: 4.82 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second BW executes Bayou Vigilance [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.