“Our most vulnerable patients are our seniors and our children. They may not always express what’s wrong, but if I start by protecting me I can continue to protect them.”

- Master Sgt. Venus Williams

(U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6577717 VIRIN: 210331-A-HZ730-1057 Resolution: 4912x4912 Size: 6.34 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 15 of 15], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.