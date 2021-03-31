BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“Our most vulnerable patients are our seniors and our children. They may not always express what’s wrong, but if I start by protecting me I can continue to protect them.”
- Master Sgt. Venus Williams
(U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
