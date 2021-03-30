“I took the COVID vaccine to protect our oncology patients without immune systems and those who can’t take the vaccine.”
- Capt. (Dr.) Matt Rendo
“I took the COVID vaccine to fight COVID and protect my immunocompromised patients.”
- Capt. (Dr.) Pat Ancira
(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6577711
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-HZ730-1051
|Resolution:
|2500x1406
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 15 of 15], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT