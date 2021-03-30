BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“I took the COVID vaccine to protect our oncology patients without immune systems and those who can’t take the vaccine.”

- Capt. (Dr.) Matt Rendo



“I took the COVID vaccine to fight COVID and protect my immunocompromised patients.”

- Capt. (Dr.) Pat Ancira

(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

