BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“I saw getting vaccinated as simply doing what leaders do. I did it for the greater good of my Army team, my family, and my community. However, the biggest reason I got vaccinated is to see my elderly parents, whom we don’t get to see enough already. Time is precious for us now, and I want them to know their young grandchildren. COVID stole enough time from them, and I wanted to take it back!”

- Maj. Audrey Richert

(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

