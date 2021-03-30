BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“I decided to get the shot because I have firsthand knowledge on how it can impact lives, having a son who tested positive. I wanted to be able to better protect my family, myself, and my community!”

- Aprill Williams

(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021