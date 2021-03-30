Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

    BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    "I decided to get the shot because I have firsthand knowledge on how it can impact lives, having a son who tested positive. I wanted to be able to better protect my family, myself, and my community!"
    - Aprill Williams
    (U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 12:39
    Photo ID: 6577707
    VIRIN: 210330-A-HZ730-1047
    Resolution: 2500x2500
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 15 of 15], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    COVID vaccine
    vaccine heroes

