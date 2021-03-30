Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 12 of 15]

    BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    “I saw getting vaccinated as simply doing what leaders do. I did it for the greater good of my Army team, my family, and my community. However, the biggest reason I got vaccinated is to see my elderly parents, whom we don’t get to see enough already. Time is precious for us now, and I want them to know their young grandchildren. COVID stole enough time from them, and I wanted to take it back!”
    - Maj. Audrey Richert
    (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 12:39
    Photo ID: 6577714
    VIRIN: 210330-A-HZ730-1054
    Resolution: 4459x4459
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 15 of 15], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    COVID vaccine
    vaccine heroes

