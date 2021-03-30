“I got vaccinated to protect my patients, my family, and myself. It is an honor to be in the first wave of people to get vaccinated. Get yours as soon as you can!”
-Dr. Alison Wiesenthal
(U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6577710
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-HZ730-1050
|Resolution:
|4489x4489
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 15 of 15], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT