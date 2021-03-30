“I got vaccinated to protect my patients, my family, and myself. It is an honor to be in the first wave of people to get vaccinated. Get yours as soon as you can!”

-Dr. Alison Wiesenthal

(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US BAMC's Vaccine Heroes