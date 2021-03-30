“I chose to get vaccinated as soon as I returned from taking care of COVID-19 patients in North Dakota. It was one of the hardest and most rewarding deployments I was privileged to be a part of.”

- Capt Cassidy McEuen

(U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6577703 VIRIN: 210330-A-HZ730-1011 Resolution: 5276x4221 Size: 5.1 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC's Vaccine Heroes [Image 15 of 15], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.