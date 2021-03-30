BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

“I chose to receive the vaccine because I want to be a part of mitigating COVID-19. Science, scientists, and herd immunity via vaccination are what will stop this pandemic, not misconceptions and misinformation.”
- Capt. Dustin Lee
(U.S. Army photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
