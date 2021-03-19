U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 14 Aircraft Maintenece Unit recieve a trophy after winning the fourth quarterly load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. It took less than 23 minutes for the winners of the compitition to properly equip the missles onto the aircraft, this provides Misawa the capability to handle any hostilities that may be thrown its way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6566846
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-TG061-1321
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
