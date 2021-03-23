A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon sits in the hangar prior to the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2021. These “load comps” allow weapons load crew Airmen to demonstrate their real-world weapons loading abilities during friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:43 Photo ID: 6566838 VIRIN: 210323-F-XL819-1336 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.83 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.