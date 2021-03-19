U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, left, a weapons load team chief, and Senior Airman Victor Odom, right, a weapons load crew member, both with the 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit, load an AGM-158 joint air-to-surface standoff missile onto a F-16 Fighting Falcon during the fourth quartely load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. Luckily for everyone in the room the weapons being put onto the aircraft are just practice and aren't live ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6566844
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-TG061-1150
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
