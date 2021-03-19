Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, left, a weapons load team chief, and Senior Airman Victor Odom, right, a weapons load crew member, both with the 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit, load an AGM-158 joint air-to-surface standoff missile onto a F-16 Fighting Falcon during the fourth quartely load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. Luckily for everyone in the room the weapons being put onto the aircraft are just practice and aren't live ammunition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:43
    Photo ID: 6566844
    VIRIN: 210319-F-TG061-1150
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Load
    Loading
    Load Comp

