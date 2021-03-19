Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victor Odom, a 14th Aircraft Maintance Unit weapons load crew member, opens up the F-16 Fighting Falcon's wing in order to load an AGM-158 joint air-to-surface standoff missile onto it during the fourth quartely load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. It takes three members to prepare the aircraft, checklist the technical orders and attach the weapons onto the aircraft during the load compitition as effitiantly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 03.19.2021
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP