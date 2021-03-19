Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, a weapons load team chief, Senior Airman Victor Odom and Airman 1st Class Austin Winkelspecht, weapons load team members, all with the 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit, stand in front of the F-16 Fighting Falcon they will equip in the fourth quarter load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. These compititions allow teams to test their abilities against one another in quickly preparing mission ready aircraft to defend against and deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

