U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, a weapons load team chief, Senior Airman Victor Odom and Airman 1st Class Austin Winkelspecht, weapons load team members, all with the 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit, stand in front of the F-16 Fighting Falcon they will equip in the fourth quarter load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. These compititions allow teams to test their abilities against one another in quickly preparing mission ready aircraft to defend against and deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6566839
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-TG061-1004
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
