U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Myers, a 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit weapons load team chief, aligns an AIM 9L/M to be attatched onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon while Airman 1st Class Austin Winkelspecht, a 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit weapons load crew member, drives the MJ-1 bomb lift truck to transport the missile during the fourth quartely load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. Load competitions require airmen to attach weapons to aircrafts as effitiantly as possible using only three members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:43 Photo ID: 6566845 VIRIN: 210319-F-TG061-1223 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.06 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.