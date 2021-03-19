Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

Airmen with the 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit prepare to load weapons during the fourth quartely load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. The compitition requires three members to install weapons onto an aircraft as effitiantly as possible, all while being watched by the evaluators who'll decide which teams got the better score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

