Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 5 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 14th Aircraft Maintanence Unit prepare to load weapons during the fourth quartely load compitition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2021. The compitition requires three members to install weapons onto an aircraft as effitiantly as possible, all while being watched by the evaluators who'll decide which teams got the better score. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:43
    Photo ID: 6566842
    VIRIN: 210319-F-TG061-1115
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.
    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Load
    Loading
    Load Comp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT