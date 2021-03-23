Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 6 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman JoAnn Morgan, a 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, drives a MJ-1 bomb lifter during the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2021. The MJ-1, also called a “jammer,” has a lift capacity of 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew
    Kakaris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:43
    Photo ID: 6566843
    VIRIN: 210323-F-XL819-1338
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Load
    Loading
    Load Comp

