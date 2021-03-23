Senior Airman JoAnn Morgan, a 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, drives a MJ-1 bomb lifter during the 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s fourth quarter load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 19, 2021. The MJ-1, also called a “jammer,” has a lift capacity of 3,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew
Kakaris)
This work, Misawa Air Base Fourth Quarter Load Comp. [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
