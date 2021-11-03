Vehicles assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are lined up at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, in preparation for transfer to Poland, Mar. 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6565186
|VIRIN:
|210311-Z-AK662-5414
|Resolution:
|4464x2977
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready To Go [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
