Ironhorse Rolls Along

HOHENFELS, Germany – The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is on the move again following the conclusion of Combined Resolve XV. The Brigade is hard at work conducting line haul and rail operations to push equipment out to European destinations to continue the mission for Atlantic Resolve, Mar. 11-13, 2021.



The multinational training exercise, CBR XV, took place at Hohenfels Training Area as a means to enhance interoperability with NATO partners and allies. Participants were able to learn and grow together, while employing tactics, techniques and procedures as a combined force in the European theater.



“Combined Resolve was a great success for Comanche Troop, for the squadron and the brigade as a whole,” said Capt. John Uvina, commander of Comanche troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment. “We executed multiple missions… from individual training, to platoon training and culminating to squadron, and the brigade exercise with multinational partners and allies.”



COVID precautions made CBR XV unique, as this was the first time this exercise occurred since the global pandemic mitigations became a new standard requirement.



“Honestly, operating in a COVID environment is no different than we would typically operate in the Army because we’re always putting people first, and safety is always at the forefront of what we do,” said Maj. Jamie Hickman, executive officer of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion. “It just really became a new normal for us in extending beyond that and just making sure we're enforcing the mask use, hand washing, [etc].”



After successful completion of CBR XV, Soldiers of the 1ABCT-1CD load their tracked vehicles at the Parsberg Railhead, headed to Romania, Lithuania and Poland. Rail provides an efficient way of moving across international borders to get equipment to forward operating sites.



“Our brigade operated exceptionally well, conducting safe, smart and deliberate operations and [CBR] was really a good chance for us to train with our multinational partners,” said Hickman. “As we exit Hohenfels, we’re really looking forward to continuing to work with our multinational partners.”



Once the brigade elements arrive at their locations, the multinational collaboration continues including small arms ranges and other interoperability training with NATO partners and allies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 10:53 Story ID: 391922 Location: DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ironhorse Rolls Along, by SFC Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.