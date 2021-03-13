U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, walk on a railcar at Parsburg, Germany, Mar. 13, 2021.
This work, Railcar Walk [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
