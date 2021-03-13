Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sitting On Rails [Image 5 of 15]

    Sitting On Rails

    PARSBURG, BW, GERMANY

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Two M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sit on railcars in preparation for transfer to Poland, at Parsburg, Germany, Mar. 13, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sitting On Rails [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ironhorse Rolls Along

