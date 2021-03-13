Two M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sit on railcars in preparation for transfer to Poland, at Parsburg, Germany, Mar. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6565176
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-AK662-5424
|Resolution:
|4464x2977
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|PARSBURG, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sitting On Rails [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
