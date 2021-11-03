An M109 Paladin assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sits on a railcar in preparation for transfer to Poland at Parsburg, Germany, Mar. 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6565182
|VIRIN:
|210311-Z-AK662-5417
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|PARSBURG, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crane Ops [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT