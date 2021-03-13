A U. S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, guides an M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank onto a railcar in preparation for transfer to Poland, at Parsburg, Germany, Mar. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 10:58
|Photo ID:
|6565174
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-AK662-5426
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|PARSBURG, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guiding A Tank [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT