Railhead Scene

The scene at the railhead as U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, load armored vehicles in preparation for transfer to Poland, at Parburg, Germany, Mar. 13, 2021.

Date Taken: 03.13.2021
Location: PARSBURG, BW, DE